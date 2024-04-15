Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $72.73 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

