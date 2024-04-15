BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRFS. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get BRF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRFS

BRF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. BRF has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.52.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BRF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.