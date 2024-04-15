Contrasting CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) and CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and CarePayment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palmer Square Capital BDC 96.09% 23.31% 9.23% CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Palmer Square Capital BDC and CarePayment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67 CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Palmer Square Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palmer Square Capital BDC is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palmer Square Capital BDC and CarePayment Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palmer Square Capital BDC $112.22 million 4.67 $107.84 million N/A N/A CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Palmer Square Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Summary

Palmer Square Capital BDC beats CarePayment Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

About CarePayment Technologies

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

