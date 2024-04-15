Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWR stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

