Coty (NYSE:COTY) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

COTY stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Coty has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Coty by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Coty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

