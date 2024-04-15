Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Shares of MET opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

