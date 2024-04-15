CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $843,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,586,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in CSX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.26.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.