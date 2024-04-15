Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

