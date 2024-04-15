Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.51 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $160.05 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day moving average is $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,884,080 shares of company stock worth $956,514,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

