TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,220.38 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $741.74 and a 52-week high of $1,246.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,035.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,137.73.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

