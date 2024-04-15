EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

EOG Resources stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.78. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

