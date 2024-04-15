Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $24,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

