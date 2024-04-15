GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after acquiring an additional 713,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $123.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

