Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 21,260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,260 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.