Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $3.73 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

MANH stock opened at $237.81 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.32 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.48 and a 200 day moving average of $225.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

