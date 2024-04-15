Mizuho Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $75.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMX. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get CarMax alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in CarMax by 127.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.