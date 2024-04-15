Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $1,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

