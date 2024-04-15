NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.89 on Monday. NN has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). NN had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $112.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NN will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 703.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 54,079 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

