Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $52,068,877. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $279.07 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

