PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $184.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $183.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

