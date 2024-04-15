Piper Sandler Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $77.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.76.

BILL Price Performance

NYSE:BILL opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Equities analysts expect that BILL will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in BILL by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of BILL by 41.2% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BILL by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,881,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BILL by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

