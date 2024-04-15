Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires Shares of 2,450 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 83,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,948.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $182.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.88. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.99 and a 1-year high of $194.57.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

