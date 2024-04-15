Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Update

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the March 15th total of 240,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sidus Space

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sidus Space during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space during the third quarter worth $114,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Sidus Space in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

Sidus Space stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

