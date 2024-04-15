Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.16 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 409,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4,397.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $41.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.