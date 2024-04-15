Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 110 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $763.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $808.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.