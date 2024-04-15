Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $180.58 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,208,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63,779 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of CSX worth $180,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

CSX stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

