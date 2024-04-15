The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,762,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Charles Schwab worth $258,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

