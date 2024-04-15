WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,495 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Scotiabank raised their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $663.35 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $399.48 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,362 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,601 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

