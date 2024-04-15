Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $410.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. UBS Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.09.

MOH stock opened at $376.57 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.00 and a 200-day moving average of $370.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

