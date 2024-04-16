9,081 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

