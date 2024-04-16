Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Alpha Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATGL opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27. Alpha Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $31.57.
Alpha Technology Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Technology Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.