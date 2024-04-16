Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,033,907 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $103.27 and a one year high of $161.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average is $141.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

