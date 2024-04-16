Analysts Set Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Target Price at $112.91

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $70.64 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

