Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Price Target at $158.39

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.83.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
NYSE:TFII opened at $155.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. TFI International has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $162.13.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
