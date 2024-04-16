ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 183,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

