Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.23.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACGL opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $95.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.