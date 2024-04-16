Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $215.30 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

