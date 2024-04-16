Arizona State Retirement System Sells 415 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PCH opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

