Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Critical Survey

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $7.65 million 0.76 -$18.32 million ($26.34) -0.14 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.15 million ($3.60) -1.69

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Avinger has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.87%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -239.41% N/A -106.16% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -958.06%

Summary

Avinger beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

