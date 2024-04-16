Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.1 %

BLX opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,498 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

