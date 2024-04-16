Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.07% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the third quarter worth $113,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

