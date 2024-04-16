Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.17. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.48%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

