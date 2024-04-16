Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

