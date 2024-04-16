Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 170 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,054,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after buying an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BIO opened at $300.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $489.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

