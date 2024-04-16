Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Vail Resorts by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

