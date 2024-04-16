British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,248 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BTI opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

