Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.68

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.68 and traded as high as C$54.70. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$53.14, with a volume of 601,269 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$20.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 45.27%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.9619546 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 135.29%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

