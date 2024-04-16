Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 70,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $473.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

