Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

