Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

